Global Non-metallic Mineral Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2017 building construction in South Korea experienced a slowdown, influenced by mounting oversupply implementation of new lending policies to restrain mortgage lending and curb speculative activity, further slowing demand in the country and contributing to building overcapacity. Over the year, Korea implemented heightened property levies and state oversight for “overheating speculative districts” in Seoul, Gwacheon and Sejong. Reflecting the cooling trend of residential construction, permits…
Product coverage: Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products, Glass and Glass Products, Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
NON-METALLIC MINERAL PRODUCTS IN SOUTH KOREA
Euromonitor International
October 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Slowing Residential Construction To Cap Cement Demand
Cuts To Infrastructure Spending To Further Restrict Consumption of Aggregates
Positive Relations With North Korea May Present Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
New Merge Creates Significant Player
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Glass and Glass Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Industry’s Cost Structure
Chart 9 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 10 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Trade
Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 13 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 14 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 15 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
…continued
