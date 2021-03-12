Global Non-metallic Mineral Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2017 building construction in South Korea experienced a slowdown, influenced by mounting oversupply implementation of new lending policies to restrain mortgage lending and curb speculative activity, further slowing demand in the country and contributing to building overcapacity. Over the year, Korea implemented heightened property levies and state oversight for “overheating speculative districts” in Seoul, Gwacheon and Sejong. Reflecting the cooling trend of residential construction, permits…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513431-non-metallic-mineral-products-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hair-styling-tools-market-2021-global-industry—leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2027-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products, Glass and Glass Products, Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Non-metalic Mineral Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dimethyl-hexanedioate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

NON-METALLIC MINERAL PRODUCTS IN SOUTH KOREA

Euromonitor International

October 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slowing Residential Construction To Cap Cement Demand

Cuts To Infrastructure Spending To Further Restrict Consumption of Aggregates

Positive Relations With North Korea May Present Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

New Merge Creates Significant Player

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Quarrying of Stone, Sand and Clay Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Cement, Stone and Ceramic Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Glass and Glass Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 9 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 10 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

Chart 11 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 13 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 14 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 15 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million

Market Structure

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105