Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Interest in other pets is falling in Portugal as they are seen as lacking the same emotional and companionship benefits as cats and dogs, while some also require more equipment and maintenance, such as cleaning cages and tanks. Furthermore, the increasing focus on animal wellbeing and environmental questions has also seen a negative light turned on owning some of these kinds of pets, with the idea of keeping animals confined in small tanks or cages seen as bad for their wellbeing. Hence, with st…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368359-other-pet-food-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-graphite-electrode-rod-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-process-spectroscopy-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Other pet population under threat as consumers favour cats and dogs

Animal welfare concerns offer potential for the development of added-value products

Can the internet help preserve sales of fish food?

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vitakraft maintains lead thanks to broad range of products

Versele-Laga relaunches Nature range with new improved formulas

Pet City launches the “BunBag”

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care booming as pet humanisation continues to take hold

Premiumisation driving value growth in dog and cat food

Global players retain grip on lead while private label loses share as consumers trade up

Consumers going online in search of convenience, value and niche products

Pet care looks set for a bright future as dog and cat population set for further growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 14 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 26 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 27 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105