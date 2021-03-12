Global Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Fish food is seeing growing demand for healthier products and food fortified with vitamins/minerals. Specialist food is also gaining popularity, particularly species-specific food, as fish owners seek to optimise the condition of their pets. Innovation is also helping drive the premiumisation trend. For example, Sera introduced a number of new products towards the end of the review period, including Vipan, with these fish flakes containing no artificial ingredients or preservatives. Premiumisati…

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Specialised and nutritional food attracting many fish owners

Buyers increasingly scrutinising pet food ingredients…

…But will also continue to purchase fresh food to prepare for animals

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Private label and economy brands struggle due to lack of marketing support

Companies will need to target e-commerce sales as distribution channel grows

Owners seek fortification for optimum nutrition

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Premiumisation continues as Slovakians invest in healthy pets

More sophisticated demand means wet food grows in popularity

Smaller manufacturers the clear winners, whilst private label sees poor year

Slovakians’ place their faith in vets and online stores

Health and wellness, premiumisation and humanisation to drive growth

Table 14 Pet Populations 2015-2020

