Global Owens-Illinois do Brasil Indústria e Comércio SA Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Owens-Illinois do Brasil is the leading glass manufacturer in Brazil. It is part of global group O-I and listed on the Brazilian stock market.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environmen

t, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Owens-Illinois do Brasil Indústria e Comércio SA: Key Facts
Production
Summary 2 Major End-use Categories for Owens-Illinois do Brasil Indústria e Comércio SA by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning

…..continued

