All news

Global Packaging industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Packaging industry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

During the pandemic, Thailand has seen a huge surge in sales through e-commerce channels throughout most areas, as well as a boost in off-trade food and beverage consumption as businesses and horeca establishments closed and consumers continue to remain cautious about social gathering. This has led to a shift towards larger pack sizes and multipacks due to reduced impulse purchases, and also motivated by the convenience of home deliveries of larger packs and economic adversity leading consumers…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214309-packaging-industry-in-thailand

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-blockchain-in-logistics-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-financial-services-application-software-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-fiber-food-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Packaging Industry in Thailand
Euromonitor International
November 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-voltage-cables-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on packaging
COVID-19 country impact
Smaller pack sizes driven by on-the-go consumption trend and shrinking households in food packaging in 2019
Convenience of flexible packaging boosts popularity of format in both tea and coffee in hot drinks packaging in 2019
Wine in pouches gains ground in 2019
Premiumisation trend in beauty and personal care sees masstige players focus on specialist design, while high-end products boast innovative applicators
Home care players respond to several trends with the expansion of smaller pack sizes in 2019
PACKAGING LEGISLATION
Tobacco products now packaged in plain packs, Thai FDA requires labelling in Thai language, and GMP guidelines cover cosmetics packaging
Updated Factory Act leaves Thailand vulnerable to waste deluge
FDA mulls acceptance of recycled plastics in 2020 policy turnabout, and government introduces regulation for single-use plastic
RECYCLING AND THE ENVIRONMENT
Government sets recycling targets for 2030, as producers and consumers show increased shift to sustainability driven developments
Income-based recycling initiative aims to incentivise greater drive to sustainable waste management
ThaiBev invests in technological solutions to improve waste management

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Photoresist Chemicals�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Photoresist Chemicals Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the present potential […]
All news News

Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloy Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloy Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloy market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]
All news

Seismic Detectors Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – Guralp Systems, Colibrys, Omron, REF TEK (Trimble Navigation), GeoSIG, Azbil

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect recently released a report on the Seismic Detectors Market. The study is corroborated by data obtained either from primary sources or from corporate databases. Market experts have confirmed that the data is realistic and relevant to certain market conditions and therefore […]