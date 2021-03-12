All news

Global Parfumerie Isaac Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Parfumerie Isaac is a promising health and beauty specialist retailer which is pursuing an expansion strategy with the aim of becoming one of the most popular perfumeries in Douala, Cameroon’s largest city. During 2015 Isaac expanded the range of beauty products it stocks under both local and international brands at affordable prices, as well as its range of artificial hair pieces.

 Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

PARFUMERIE ISAAC, DOULA IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (CAMEROON)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Parfumerie Isaac: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning

….….Continued

 

  

