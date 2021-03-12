Global Personal Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Household expenditures in South Korea increased by 4% as a result of strong economic growth, a declining unemployment rate, the rising average wage and improved consumer sentiment. However, household debt reached a record high in 2017 despite government measures to slow debt growth and prevent overheating of the property market. As a result, the reviewed industry grew at a slower pace in 2017.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513353-personal-services-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/green-cement-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Funeral and Related Services, Hairdressing and Beauty Treatment, Solariums, Spas and Similar Services, Washing and Cleaning.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-computer-network-interface-cards-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Personal Services Post Slower Growth Due To Mounting Household Debt

Higher Mortality Rate and Rising Interest in Pet Cremation Stimulate Demand for Funeral and Related Services

Rising Health Concerns and Expanding Wellness Tourism Boost Demand for Solariums, Spas and Related Services

Competitive Landscape

Companies Increasingly Invest in Digital Technologies

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Funeral and Related Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Solariums, Spas and Similar Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Hairdressing and Beauty Treatment Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Washing and Cleaning Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Industry’s Cost Structure

Chart 10 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 11 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105