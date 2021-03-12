All news

Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

C&D Foods Ltd will continue to grow its private label pet food business with a focus on increasing the production capacity of its new state-of-the-art facility for making pouches that opened in 2014 in Co Longford.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

C & D FOODS LTD IN PET CARE (IRELAND)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 C&D Foods Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning

….….Continued

 

  

