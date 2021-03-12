All news

Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cobasi Comércio de Produtos Básicos continues to invest in the expansion of pet superstores to other regions of the country, as part of its strategy to gain market share. Besides its outlets in São Paulo and nearby cities, it has outlets in Rio de Janeiro. This expansion is supported by a new format introduced in 2013, Pet&Fácil. This smaller format focuses on neighbourhoods where there is no available space for a pet superstore.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

COBASI COMÉRCIO DE PRODUTOS BÁSICOS IND LTDA IN PET CARE (BRAZIL)
Euromonitor International
June 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Cobasi Comércio de Produtos Básicos Ind Ltda: Key Facts
Summary 2 Cobasi Comércio de Produtos Básicos Ind Ltda: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Company Background
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Cobasi Comércio de Produtos

