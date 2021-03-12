All news

Global Pet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

After a stellar 2019, pet care stands at a crossroads. Key growth drivers such as pet humanisation and premiumisation accelerated during 2019 and into 2020. At the same time, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ushered in a period of significant uncertainty, with social isolation, shifts in shopper behaviour, strained supply chains and an unprecedented recession on the immediate horizon. This report examines recent performance and provides an updated outlook with five trends to watch.

 Euromonitor International’s Pet Care Global Industry Overview global briefing offers an insight into the development of the market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading and emerging companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market, including background information on pet population, pet ownership by household and prepared gap ratio. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

