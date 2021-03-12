Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet care continued to record healthy growth in current value and retail volume terms in 2020. While Portugal’s population continued to decline in 2020, the pet population continued to rise. This was partly due to the growing number of smaller single- and two-person households where pets are being kept as companions. For younger individuals and couples this is partly due to the delaying of having children and getting married, while for the ageing population it offers company. Small dog breeds and…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368371-pet-care-in-portugal
Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mlcc-capacitors-professional-survey-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hard-plastic-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care booming as pet humanisation continues to take hold
Premiumisation driving value growth in dog and cat food
Global players retain grip on lead while private label loses share as consumers trade up
Consumers going online in search of convenience, value and niche products
Pet care looks set for a bright future as dog and cat population set for further growth
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Other pet population under threat as consumers favour cats and dogs
Animal welfare concerns offer potential for the development of added-value products
Can the internet help preserve sales of fish food?
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vitakraft maintains lead thanks to broad range of products
Versele-Laga relaunches Nature range with new improved formulas
Pet City launches the “BunBag”
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 19 Other Pet Population 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 20 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/