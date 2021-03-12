Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet care continued to record healthy growth in current value and retail volume terms in 2020. While Portugal’s population continued to decline in 2020, the pet population continued to rise. This was partly due to the growing number of smaller single- and two-person households where pets are being kept as companions. For younger individuals and couples this is partly due to the delaying of having children and getting married, while for the ageing population it offers company. Small dog breeds and…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368371-pet-care-in-portugal

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mlcc-capacitors-professional-survey-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hard-plastic-coating-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet care booming as pet humanisation continues to take hold

Premiumisation driving value growth in dog and cat food

Global players retain grip on lead while private label loses share as consumers trade up

Consumers going online in search of convenience, value and niche products

Pet care looks set for a bright future as dog and cat population set for further growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Other pet population under threat as consumers favour cats and dogs

Animal welfare concerns offer potential for the development of added-value products

Can the internet help preserve sales of fish food?

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vitakraft maintains lead thanks to broad range of products

Versele-Laga relaunches Nature range with new improved formulas

Pet City launches the “BunBag”

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 19 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 20 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 21 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 27 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105