Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet care in the Philippines demonstrated continued improvement in its performance in 2020. This was underpinned by increased sales of dog food, with the increasing popularity of dogs as pets, a greater propensity for owners to feed their dogs packaged food instead of scraps, and, growing sales of pet products, particularly pet healthcare products. The latter was supported by pet owners’ greater awareness of the need to look after the overall wellbeing of their pets, and a willingness to provide…
Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet case demonstrates continued growth, both dog and cat owners move upmarket
Increasing number of establishments welcome pets, certain pets allowed to ride public utility vehicles with their owners
Multinationals dominate overall, but other pet food sees notable share held by private label
E-commerce begins to gain traction, Pet Lovers Centre offers same-day delivery, in partnership with Transportify
Healthy performance set to continue as owners increasingly pamper their pets, but some legislative proposals may have adverse impact
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 13 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Limited potential for growth in other pet food sales
Rabbits appeal to some, but care requirements are off-putting for others
Pet Lovers Centre sells wide variety of products, may increase interest in other pets
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Price a key factor in purchasing decisions, private labels popular due to lack of differentiation
Bio Research Inc consolidates lead in bird food as Vitakraft withdraws
Social media used for promotion, some new introductions seen towards end of review period
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 19 Other Pet Population 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 20 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019
…continued
