Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The pet humanisation trend is driving sales of pet accessories in Portugal as owners look to build closer bonds with their pets. Toys, shampoos and toiletry products, cat scratch posts, comfortable and sophisticated pet bedding, animal storage and carriage crates, dog kennels, cat tents and other products that relate to the physical and emotional well-being of pets are all receiving growing interest. Consumers are also increasingly interested in design-focused pet accessories and value-added pro…
Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Owners show growing willingness to invest in the health and happiness of their pets
Pet accessories becoming increasingly diverse and innovative
Health and beauty in focus within pet products
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Weego launches new natural cat litter but private label maintains dominance
LYBEW.com launches new 100% natural range of pet toiletries
New Multiva products reflect growing investment in pet dietary supplements
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care booming as pet humanisation continues to take hold
Premiumisation driving value growth in dog and cat food
Global players retain grip on lead while private label loses share as consumers trade up
Consumers going online in search of convenience, value and niche products
Pet care looks set for a bright future as dog and cat population set for further growth
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
…continued
