Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet products saw an improved performance in 2020 compared to 2019, with pet healthcare being a key contributor to growth. Flea/tick treatments, in particular, hold the lion’s share of pet healthcare, driven by the high interest in dogs as pets. Meanwhile, the ongoing trend of pet humanisation in the Philippines contributed to the value share held by other pet products. More affluent pet owners are increasingly willing to purchase discretionary items such as pet beds, clothing and beauty products…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pet products category benefits from pet humanisation

Flea/tick treatments see increasing demand with rising popularity of dogs as pets

Category sees new introductions towards end of review period, Drogo Pet Supplies Inc makes sustainability efforts

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bayer’s notable lead set to increase further

Some players withdraw due to narrow focus and limited ability to compete

Social media key to promotion, e-commerce activities emerge

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Pet case demonstrates continued growth, both dog and cat owners move upmarket

Increasing number of establishments welcome pets, certain pets allowed to ride public utility vehicles with their owners

Multinationals dominate overall, but other pet food sees notable share held by private label

E-commerce begins to gain traction, Pet Lovers Centre offers same-day delivery, in partnership with Transportify

Healthy performance set to continue as owners increasingly pamper their pets, but some legislative proposals may have adverse impact

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

