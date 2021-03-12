All news

Global Philip Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Philip Morris (Malaysia) is expected to focus on marketing activities and enhancing its efforts to buttress its mid-priced leading brands with innovations in order to further strengthen its value shares over the forecast period. In 2016 the company gained two percentage points in value share to reach a 15% value share in cigarettes in competition with JT International and at the same time it also lured more value sales from British American Tobacco (Malaysia); both of the company’s rivals remain…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Philip Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd: Key Facts
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Philip Morris (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd: Competitive Position 2016

…..continued

 

