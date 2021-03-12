Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables is expected to register very healthy retail volume and current value growth, due to COVID-19. There was a degree of stockpiling initially of both frozen and shelf stable products, with shelf stable fruit in demand for home-made desserts, as people spend more time cooking at home. Frozen processed potatoes, which is a sizeable product area, is expected to register the highest current value growth in 2020. As parents struggled with working from home and looking after…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3166170-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-in-bulgaria

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passenger-vehicle-wheels-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-north-america-digital-advertising-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-availability-server-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

December 2020

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-axle-shaft-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-04

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergency legislation gives boost to local vegetable and fruit growers

Trusted reputation and competitive prices underpin overall lead of Storco

Shelf stable products benefit from offering convenience and being seen as superior to frozen

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased urbanisation and need for conveniences drive sales of processed fruit and vegetables

Convenience trend drives expansion of processed fruit and vegetables

Quality concerns set to limit demand in frozen processed fruit and vegetables

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Frozen Processed Vegetables by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Fruit and Vegetables: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Processed Fruit and Vegetables by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table Of Contents :

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105