Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Metal food cans have gained a poor reputation amongst consumers due to reports of health issues linked to the consumption of food from canned food. This change in perception can be seen with shelf-stable fruit and vegetables. In categories where strong alternatives

 to metal food cans exist, there was a shift towards these other options. Within shelf-stable fruit, for example, thin wall plastic containers and flexible packaging, such as plastic cups and stand-up pouches, continue to outperform me…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments

driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in the US
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Metal food cans under pressure due to health concerns
Manufacturers look to address demand for greater convenience
Packaging has the power to influence a brand’s image and target audience

 

….….Continued

 

  

