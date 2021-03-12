Global Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

All news

Processed meat and seafood continued to struggle in 2019 with retail volume sales dwindling, with this having a knock-on effect on sales of processed meat and seafood packaging. Processed meat sales suffered due to growing awareness and concern over the health implications of eating processed meat, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighting links between the consumption of processed meat and various non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Concerned consumers began…

Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

