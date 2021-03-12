All news

Global Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and

offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: General Purpose Machinery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Pumps, Compressors, Taps and Valves in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2912
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview
CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024
CHART 2 Turnover by Category 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 3 Turnover by Category 2019-2024, LCU million
CHART 4 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019
Cost Structure
CHART 5 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Market Structure
CHART 6 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million
CHART 7 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million
Trade
CHART 8 Exports 2014-2019
CHART 9 Imports 2014-2019
Firmographics
CHART 10 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover
Attractiveness Index

