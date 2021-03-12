All news

Global Real Estate Activities Market in India: ISIC 70, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 02 June 2020

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Real Estate Activities market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Construction and Real Estate.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Real Estate Activities market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Turnover by Category 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 3 Turnover by Category 2019-2024, LCU million

CHART 4 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 5 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 6 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

 

