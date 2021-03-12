Global Regional Overview Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

All news

Eastern Europe stands out with its diversity of nations rather than by major metropoles. Their population will shrink by 2030, but their combined GDP will post the second-fastest growth globally among the world’s key areas. This regional overview explores the disparities in consumer spending and lifestyles between Eastern European cities, and provides a quick snapshot of the region’s six largest cities.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

