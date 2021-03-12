Global Retail Tissue in the United Arab Emirates,Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 11 June 2020

Signs of stagnation in retail tissue and the growing price sensitivity of consumers were leading manufacturers to implement extensive promotional offers in 2019. This meant that the majority of companies’ sales in 2019 came from promotions. In order to maintain consumer confidence in a slowing economic situation, many retailers offered discounts and eye-catching promotions throughout the year. This resulted in healthy volume growth but a weak value performance as unit prices registered a signifi…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199739-retail-tissue-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175536

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-collagen-casings-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Promotions driving sales; burgeoning e-commerce involvement in retail tissue

Paper towels most dynamic, but recycled and non-recycled toilet paper both declining

Private label availability increasing in a category with comparatively low brand loyalty

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105