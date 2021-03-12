Global Retail Tissue Market in Bolivia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 19 June 2020

Over the last decade, water availability and sanitary facilities have improved in Bolivia. According to official data, around 71% of households had these services in 2007, with this percentage rising to 83% in 2017. This can be attributed to a positive economic climate and reduction in the number of those living below the poverty line. In general, households without these basic services tended to be in rural or suburban areas, with this having a direct correlation with usage of toilet paper.

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199725-retail-tissue-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-maternity-color-ultrasound-diagnostic-equipment-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-tv-and-movie-merchandise-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Adoption of Western purchasing trends boosts facial tissue sales

Extensive offer ensures Kimberly remains in pole position

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105