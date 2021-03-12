Global Retail Tissue Market in Malaysia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 12 June 2020

All news

Global Retail Tissue Market in Malaysia

Compared to retail hygiene, retail tissue in Malaysia continued to have fairly low penetration compared to other countries in the region, with much lower capita consumption compared to the likes of Singapore, despite its larger population. Therefore, the country still offers huge potential for the development of retail tissue in Malaysia, as the category continued to experience a gradual increase in volume and current value sales in 2019. However, cultural, and religious factors means that the l…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Toilet paper retains domination of retail tissue in 2019, but overall category offer further potential for growth due to low penetration

Increasing demand for boxed facial tissues in 2019 but local appreciation of soft pack tissues offers competition

Nibong Tebal Paper Mill strengthens leadership of retail tissue in 2019 due to established product portfolio

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

 

