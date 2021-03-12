Global Retail Tissue Market in Romania, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 17 June 2020

All news

Global Retail Tissue Market in Romania

n 2019, more attractive packaging was used in retail tissue, to be eye-catching for consumers and boost sales. This was the case for many boxed facial tissue products, with some brands specifically targeting children using colourful, attractive designs, such as Zewa Farm Box. Children in Romania have a significant impact and influence on their parents purchasing decisions, making these designs targeted at them even more important.

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Growth in 2019 is driven by attractive product designs, items targeted at specific audiences and premiumisation
Toilet paper with multiple layers becomes the norm, as consumers appreciate quality in 2019
Sofidel Group retain its lead despite Zewa being the top selling brand; launching new children’s products in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

 

