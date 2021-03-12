All news

Global Retail Tissue Market in Uzbekistan ,Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 16 June 2020

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Retail Tissue Market in Uzbekistan ,Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 16 June 2020

Retail tissue continued to record strong double-digit value growth in 2019, with toilet paper the undisputed leader in both value and volume sales. Steady population growth continued to drive sales of toilet paper, with recycled toilet paper the leader in volume sales in 2019 while non-recycled led in value terms. This reflected the much lower unit price of recycled toilet paper and Uzbekistani consumers’ high price sensitivity towards what is regarded as an essential household product. However,…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199740-retail-tissue-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Uzbekistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175537

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-collagen-casings-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Toilet paper leads strong growth in retail tissue in 2019 with consumers trading up as incomes rise
Hygiene trend supports growth in boxed facial tissues and paper towels in 2019
International Paper and Selen Lux lead thanks to strong brands and low prices in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Glass and Glass Products in the USAResearch Report 2021

gutsy-wise

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Glass and Glass Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies GET FREE […]
All news

Infrared Spectrometers Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Leading Players – PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, Bruker, Agilent Technologies, ABB

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask for a Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect recently released a report on the Infrared Spectrometers Market. The study is corroborated by data obtained either from primary sources or from corporate databases. Market experts have confirmed that the data is realistic and relevant to certain market conditions and therefore […]
All news

Belting Fabrics Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Star Polymers Inc, CEREX, Sanrhea Technical Textiles Ltd., SRF Limited, Arvind Ltd, Milliken

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Belting Fabrics Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Belting Fabrics market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]