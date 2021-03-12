Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Retail tissue is a highly competitive category in Mexico with price being a key factor in the purchasing decision. Leading player Kimberly-Clark has a large portfolio of brands while private label also maintains a significant presence. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, like Walmart, Soriana and H-E-B, as well as warehouse clubs, like Costco, have their own private label brands of toilet paper, offering consumers good quality products at very accessible prices. Price discounts and special promotions…
Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Retail Tissue in Mexico
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Price remains the key purchasing decision in retail tissue in 2019
Manufacturers sniff out new opportunities with interesting innovations
Leading brands fight for share through new product development
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Demographic trends continue to impact sales of tissue and hygiene in Mexico in 2019
Private label makes gains but Kimberly-Clark retains dominance with strong investment in new product development and marketing
Uncertain economic future threatens growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
