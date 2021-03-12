Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In 2019, positive results in retail tissue is driven by strong growth for pocket handkerchiefs and toilet paper. Toilet paper continues to experience positive growth, given the level of necessity in most homes. Furthermore, many low-income consumers use toilet paper for several different reasons; considering boxed facial tissues and pocket handkerchiefs luxury items, turning to toilet paper instead.
Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Retail Tissue in South Africa
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Growth is boosted by toilet paper in 2019, as many low-income consumers use the product for multi-purposes, instead of investing in facial tissues
In 2019, regulation ensures quality and control, however, smaller, cheaper imports do not always meet these standards
Major players lead in 2019, however, private label continues to gain ground, offering no-frill options to lower-income consumers
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Spending power is limited in 2019, as most consumers focus on essential items at affordable prices, with effectiveness and comfort being key sales points
In 2019, Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble lead with global-established products, whereas Twinsaver boosts its performance through investments in production
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the forecast period will record steady growth for retail tissue and hygiene, with a gradual recovery for away-from-home tissue
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
