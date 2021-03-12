Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite a high level of maturity and saturation, the retail tissue category continued to grow moderately in 2019. This occurred as consumers continued to switch from less convenient solutions such as reusable/washable handkerchiefs and cleaning cloths, to easy-to-use disposable paper alternatives. Paper towels and pocket handkerchiefs in particular saw decent growth for that reason.

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Increasing preference for disposable convenience contributes to growth

Environmental concerns have an impact elsewhere

Private label strong due to competitive pricing and widespread availability

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Lifestyle factors boost some products, sustainability commands a premium in 2019

Private label offers strong competition due to lack of differentiation, proprietary hardware used to lock-in customers

Products offering convenience, confidence and functionality set to see healthy performance over forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

