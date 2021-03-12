All news

Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toilet paper saw steady volume growth in the Netherlands in 2019, while value sales accelerated due to rising unit prices and a premiumisation trend. Positive economic conditions lie behind Dutch consumers’ demand for high quality when it comes to toilet paper; toilet paper must be soft and white and not tear too easily. In the review period, consumers opted increasingly more frequently for non-recycled variants, although recycled toilet paper still saw substantial sales. Prime innovations, such…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Consumers demand high-quality toilet paper
Sustainability concerns see launches of new recycled and bamboo retail tissue products
Established brands continue to launch new products
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Steady growth in the face of decreasing consumers and environmental concerns
Demand for organic, natural and sustainable products increases
Positive growth for retail tissue and hygiene but the away-from-home side set to struggle
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS

All news

