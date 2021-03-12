All news

Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Retail tissue saw higher current value growth than volume growth in 2019, maintaining the trend seen the previous year. The increase in pulp prices due to limitations in global supply led to price rises and therefore increased value sales. A few years ago, price competition was strong due to the increasing popularity of discounters, bulk buying via e-commerce and the success of private label. Now, there is not only cost inflation due to limitations in global supply, but also the Brexit vote lead…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

