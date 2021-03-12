Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Volume sales of retail tissue stagnated in 2018 and 2019, as unit prices went up drastically due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira and resultant rising production costs. Many consumers faced economic hardship and cut back on spending where possible, with all product areas other than toilet paper seeing retail volume decline in 2019 as a result. Toilet paper is no longer regarded as a luxury by the majority of consumers in Turkey, mainly owing to awareness-raising activities by the first-mo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263851-retail-tissue-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-landscaping-products-professional-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-time-expense-software-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Retail volume sales stagnate in 2019 due to diminished purchasing power

Paper towels move into mainstream but see decline in 2019 as consumers cut back on spending

Discounter BIM continues to gain share in 2019 thanks to offering low prices

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Currency depreciation and economic uncertainty hit sales in 2019

Discounters’ private label ranges and economy brands attract price-sensitive consumers via low prices in 2019

Further economic uncertainty likely due to impact of COVID-19 in forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105