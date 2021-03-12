Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Increasing income and education levels in both rural and urban areas of Vietnam helped to increase demand for retail tissue in 2019, given that consumers now have better awareness of hygiene levels. The habit of using toilet paper as an alternative product for other tissue products, especially in rural areas, also has been reduced; while disposable napkins and facial tissues used to be considered unnecessary, consumers increasingly see them as a more hygienic options than traditional cotton vers…

Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263852-retail-tissue-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glow-discharge-mass-spectrometer-gdms-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ultrasonic-polishing-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Retail tissue continues to see high growth in 2019 in line with increasing income, education, hygiene awareness and resulting demand for higher quality products

Strictly imposed quality standards and product certification requirements reduce the number of imitation and fake tissue brands and increase consumer confidence

Saigon Paper, Diana and New Toyo Pulppy maintain leading positions, but as customer loyalty in retail tissue is low, smaller players and private label gain traction

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

High tourism levels, greater demand for value-added products and higher use of e-commerce are among the many trends supporting tissue and hygiene growth in 2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105