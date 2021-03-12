Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Increasing income and education levels in both rural and urban areas of Vietnam helped to increase demand for retail tissue in 2019, given that consumers now have better awareness of hygiene levels. The habit of using toilet paper as an alternative product for other tissue products, especially in rural areas, also has been reduced; while disposable napkins and facial tissues used to be considered unnecessary, consumers increasingly see them as a more hygienic options than traditional cotton vers…
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Retail tissue continues to see high growth in 2019 in line with increasing income, education, hygiene awareness and resulting demand for higher quality products
Strictly imposed quality standards and product certification requirements reduce the number of imitation and fake tissue brands and increase consumer confidence
Saigon Paper, Diana and New Toyo Pulppy maintain leading positions, but as customer loyalty in retail tissue is low, smaller players and private label gain traction
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
High tourism levels, greater demand for value-added products and higher use of e-commerce are among the many trends supporting tissue and hygiene growth in 2019
