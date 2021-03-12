Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Portugal’s economy continued to perform well at the end of the review period with GDP growth and declining unemployment. As a result, consumer confidence continued to improve in 2019 with disposable income on the rise, with this encouraging spending on added-value products and discretionary items such as boxed facial tissues and napkins. Retail tissue sees a lot of promotional offers, with it being a category that is largely driven by pricing with private label holding a dominant value share. Ne…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1257362-retail-tissue-in-portugal
Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-waste-derived-biogas-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lab-furniture-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Improving economy sees consumers trading up within retail tissue in 2019
Napkins continues its recovery as incomes rise while boxed facial tissues benefits from rising health and hygiene awareness
Renova benefits from differentiated offer and new product development, but private label retains dominance as it expands into premium lines
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Strong economy leading to premiumisation in 2019
Competitive landscape a three-way battle between Renova, Procter & Gamble and private label
Economic downturn expected to hit sales, but essential nature of many products should ensure continued growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Households 2014-2019
Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
.https://expresskeeper.com/