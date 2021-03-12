Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Retail tissue is at a relatively mature stage, with its per capita volume consumption having reached one of the highest levels in the region. Its strong penetration in distribution channels and wide availability has contributed to it reaching these levels. Consequently, retail tissue players have been focusing more on increasing value sales in the category through premiumisation, for example, aimed at raising demand for products of better quality. However, retail tissue is also still increasing…
Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Mature retail tissue looking to premiumisation to drive value growth
E-commerce – still small but growing consistently and offering major potential
Newer players are increasing competition in retail tissue
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability and demographic trends dictating market developments
CMPC Tissue continues to lead, but private label is on the rise
Positive growth in retail but AFH to record a negative forecast period CAGR
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
…continued
