Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, all players operating in tissue in Italy had a strong focus on environmental sustainability, owing to the nature of the products, which are made using natural resources, like wood. Reduction of carbon dioxide emissions is a key target, and the use of wooden pallet pooling systems contributes to this goal. Energy and water-saving are also core strategies, together with the preservation of forests. To prevent deforestation, tissue players are working towards finding new fibres to be used…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Environment sustainability and the prevention of deforestation remain critical strategies of tissue players in 2019
Growth is seen from discounters and drugstores in 2019, as these outlets benefit from low price points and attractive deals
Kimberly-Clark Srl sees a decline in sales, as Soffas SpA focuses on its environmental strategies to boost its brand reputation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth is limited in 2019, as both margins and expenditure decrease, with eco- friendly concerns shaping the landscape
Fater SpA retains its lead in 2019, offering well-established brands while focusing on deals and discounts as it expands its e-commerce presence
Growth for retail tissue and hygiene remains positive during the forecast period, however, away-from-home tissue and hygiene experiences a decline in growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

