Global Rubber and Plastic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

B2B demand was driven by expanding food processing and beverages industries, lifting demand for plastic packaging, and medical equipment manufacturers, boosting demand for engineering plastics. On the other hand, cuts in public spending on civil engineering projects and an underperforming automotive industry constrained demand for plastic products.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Rubber and Plastic market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plastic Products, Rubber Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rubber and Plastic market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines
Prospects
Industry Continues To Expand at Modest Pace
Investments Set To Boost the Rubber Industry
Demand for Plastic Packaging Drives Plastic Industry’s Growth
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Invest Into Raw Material Supply Expansion
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 4 Industry Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Plastic Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 6 Rubber Products Production 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Industry’s Cost Structure
Chart 8 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 9 Industry’s Costs, LCU million
Trade
Chart 10 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 11 Exports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 12 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 13 Imports by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 14 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure

…continued

