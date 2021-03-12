All news

Global Sanitary Protection Market in Lithuania,Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 12 June 2020

In 2019, there continued the clear shift from standard towels to categories deemed as offering more convenience in usage, particularly slim/thin/ultra-thin towels and pantyliners. Indeed volume sales of standard towels remained in steady decline, with the migration to more expensive products a clear result of the consistent development of Lithuania’s economy and subsequently quite a jump in disposable income late in the review period. Marketing efforts also played a part in attracting more Lithu…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Rising purchasing power influences consumption upgrade

International giant Procter & Gamble ranks first

Falling population keeping volume growth down

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

 

