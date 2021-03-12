Global Sanitary Protection Market in Russia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 02 June 2020

All news

Global Sanitary Protection Market in Russia

Sanitary protection saw a second year of only slow current value growth in 2019, along with a retail volume decline. The category continued to struggle due to stagnating and in some cases decreasing real disposable incomes in Russia. Price-sensitive consumers continued to have to prioritise their purchasing decisions and were keen to save where possible, thus shaping the overall landscape in the category. In addition, demographic trends did not favour sales in sanitary protection in 2019. The fe…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Economic and demographic trends limit growth

Consumers switch from high-priced to budget categories

A wide product portfolio and good reputation helps Procter & Gamble increase its share

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

 

