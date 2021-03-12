Global Sanitary Protection Market in Slovenia, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 18 June 2020

All news

towards the end of the review period, sales of sanitary protection continued to increase at a steady and sustainable rate. Among the major factors supporting category growth in 2019 were the favourable economic scenario in Slovenia, which has led to rising disposable incomes. This has had a very positive effect on sales in all sanitary protection categories as consumers have been able to spend more on their purchases. In particular, many have felt free to experiment with innovative new products…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Favourable economic situation boosts growth as price remains major demand factor

Procter & Gamble’s international brands remain the category leaders

Eco-friendly comes to the fore as consumers demand organic sanitary protection

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

 

