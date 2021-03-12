Global Sanitary Protection Market in Spain, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 19 June 2020

In 2019, sanitary protection again witnessed low declines in volume sales and rising unit prices. Demand was negatively affected by the emergence of alternative products, such as menstrual cups and cloth protection products, while the female population aged between 19 and 54 remained static. Unit prices increased under the double effect of rising production costs and premiumisation. Not only did manufacturers introduce premium products, higher-priced organic sanitary protection products also att…

Get free sample report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199755-sanitary-protection-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-medical-device-packaging-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Also link : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mentha-arvensis-oil-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Alternative products continue to limit growth of sanitary protection in 2019

Little movement in company and channel rankings

Manufacturers go organic to broaden appeal amongst young women

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105