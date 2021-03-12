Global Sanitary Protection Market in the Philippines, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Italy market size share value and competive landspace 12 June 2020

All news

Sanitary protection continued to record healthy growth in current value and retail volume terms in 2019, building on the solid performance seen throughout the review period. This was largely driven by ongoing growth in the female population aged 12-54 years, which represents the key consumer base for these products. Another factor driving growth at the end of the review period was improving living standards and a rise in disposable income. With more money in their pocket some women started tradi…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

 

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Population growth the key driver of demand for sanitary protection in 2019

Range of products expanding within sanitary protection but uptake of tampons remains limited in 2019

Multinationals dominate with focus on new product development while local players look to compete on price

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Towels by Type of Use: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

 

