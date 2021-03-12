Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Sanitary protection recorded steady current value growth in 2019, primarily supported by a rise in unit price underpinned by a premiumisation trend. Indeed, volumes fell slightly during the year as the category is already mature and leaves little room for volume growth. Pantyliners and standard towels saw declines in both current value and volume terms in 2019, as many consumers turned to slim towels. This shift in demand was boosted by manufacturers launching mini-sized towels at the end of the…
Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Sanitary Protection in China
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Innovation targets upmarket trend in demand
Pantyliners sees notable decline
Hengan loses share as multinational rivals perform well
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Retail Sales of Towels by Type of Use: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth underpinned by urbanisation and consumer awareness, but categories at different stages of development
Expansion of smaller local players leads to increasing fragmentation, while e-commerce expands
COVID-19 set to have a limited long-term impact
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 9 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 10 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 11 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 12 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 13 Households 2014-2019
Table 14 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 18 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 19 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 22 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 23 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 26 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
