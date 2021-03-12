Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Sanitary protection continued to see steady growth in 2019 in retail volume and current value terms, although sales had still not returned to levels seen prior to the economic downturn. Rising incomes resulted in consumers being able to afford higher quality products at the end of the review period which supported value growth, with new innovations being a further stimulus, such as products which claim to support an active lifestyle.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200462-sanitary-protection-in-croatia

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-potatoes-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sorghum-seed-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-08

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sanitary Protection in Croatia

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sanitary protection sees steady gains in 2019 but demographic challenges persist

Novelties have limited impact while price promotions remain key to sales

Multinationals retain dominance thanks to strong brand loyalty and advertising

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Premiumisation seen in 2019 as wages rise

Multinationals retain clear lead thanks to strong marketing investment

Incomes likely to be squeezed due to COVID-19 with the focus being on achieving the lowest prices

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)