Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Packaging adds a premium to price points in sanitary protection. Examples of such products include Always Dailies Singles to Go, Libresse So Slim Single Wrap Liners, and Libresse DailyFresh Micro Dailyliners. Such offerings appeal to the growing consumer demand for convenience, on-the-go solutions, and discreetness, all of which are particularly important attributes regarding sanitary protection products. The category also saw increasing segmentation, with products having increasingly niche posi…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sanitary Protection in Denmark

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sanitary protection sees added value product developments

Environment consolidated as consumers value high-profile brands, but retailers increasingly promote private label

Essity gains share following new, added-value product innovation

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Digital platforms become increasingly important for both marketing and sales, offering convenience and price advantages

Lack of differentiation underpins strength of private label, improvements to fit and effectiveness boost branded performance elsewhere

Some return to focus on added-value innovations expected, but COVID-19 impact set to remain evident for foreseeable future

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Households 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

