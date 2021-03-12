Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Argentina is undergoing rapid cultural change. A more liberal cultural discourse is encouraging women to be more open in talking about menstruation than in the past. Major sanitary protection players are, indeed, themselves playing a role in the opening up of discussion, through educational programmes and advertising. Increased awareness about sexual health issues, including menstruation, and the erosion of longstanding taboos are enabling sanitary protection manufacturers to be more explicit in…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sanitary Protection in Argentina

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Erosion of taboos creating space for development

Upmarket trend provides opportunities for innovation despite economic challenges

Major players address the issue of stigma

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Challenging economic conditions lead to reduced consumer purchasing power

Private label trend bolstered by consumer price-sensitivity

Bleak economic picture, but positive cultural trends for the development of tissue and hygiene

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Households 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 23 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

