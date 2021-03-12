All news

Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Despite the fact that sanitary protection failed to achieve current value growth for a further year in 2019, this was due to falling unit prices, as volume growth was maintained. Tampons saw the worst performance due to the large amount of negative press around their use, which led to a current value decline the category from 2015. Toxic Shock Syndrome, the tampon tax and period poverty all led to a more negative view of these products. Likewise, standard towels has seen current value and volume…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263863-sanitary-protection-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluidized-bed-concentrator-fbc-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-double-sided-polishing-machines-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Growth for safe, discreet, lower absorbency products leads to declines in other categories
The need for innovation and education and a move towards more sustainable products
The leaders increase their shares, mainly at the expense of private label
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability increases in importance in many categories
Quality private label products continue to take share from the leader
Strong growth, with a standout performance for retail adult incontinence
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 12 Households 2014-2019
Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Households 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Laser Scanning Microscopes Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Motic Instruments, Olympus corporation, Sigma, AMG, Nikon Corporation

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Laser Scanning Microscopes Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Laser […]
All news

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027 : Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Brisan

hiren.s

The report titled “Clean Label Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026” published by Zion Market Research utilizing diverse methodologies aims to examine and put forth in-depth and accurate data regarding the global Clean Label Ingredients Market. The report is segregated into different well-defined sections to provide the reader with an […]
All news News

Smart Lighting Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Smart Lighting Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Smart Lighting market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total […]