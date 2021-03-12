All news

Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Per capita consumption of sanitary protection among the female population aged 12-54-years-old stagnated in 2019, as a consequence of a sharp decline in purchasing power for consumers in Turkey. This stemmed from depreciation of the Turkish lira and high inflation, with the strong current value growth seen in 2019 driven by high inflation and also above-inflation price increases. Expansion for modern grocery retailers, enabling easier access to a wide range of products and brands, particularly i…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Per capita consumption stagnates in 2019 due to diminishing purchasing power
Shift to slim/thin/ultra-thin towels with wings continues in 2019 despite high price competition and strong price-sensitivity
Procter & Gamble under growing pressure from private label and economy brands in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

