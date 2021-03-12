Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In general, in an era of green living and healthier lifestyles, there is growing demand in Vietnam for sanitary protection products with value-added features such as cooling, freshening and antibacterial properties, natural scent, superior absorption levels, comfortable design, etc. In 2019, demand for cool and fresh properties and natural scents rose significantly among younger consumers. Companies focused on improving their products, providing clear usage instructions and highlighting the manu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1263865-sanitary-protection-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-virtual-data-room-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-professional-survey-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Demand for value-added sanitary protection of all kinds increases in Vietnam in line with a rising interest in green living and healthier lifestyles in 2019

All sanitary protection products perform well, with slim/ultra-thin towels with wings, pantyliners and tampons continuing see the strongest value growth in 2019

Diana and Kotex remain by far the leading brands, but other large and some smaller local players gain ground in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Retail Sales of Towels by Type of Use: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105