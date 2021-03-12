All news

Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sanitary protection stagnated in 2019 with only a slight increase in current value terms. The ageing population, together with an increasing number of women choosing contraceptive methods that diminish or eliminate menstruation, continued to affect the development of the category. Fighting for share, brands entered into a spiral of price discounts, which together with the strong presence of private label and the low level of innovation, resulted in a further drop in the category’s average unit p…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop..

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Target audience continues to shrink in 2019 but pantyliners offers some positives
Reusable products remain niche, but environmental concerns set to drive innovation
New references seen from category leaders while improved perceptions of private label see sales rise
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sanitary protection
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Strong economy leading to premiumisation in 2019
Competitive landscape a three-way battle between Renova, Procter & Gamble and private label
Economic downturn expected to hit sales, but essential nature of many products should ensure continued growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

…continued

